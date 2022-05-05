BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 58 is closed following a shooting that left a person dead Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of Cottonwood Road at around 6:30 p.m. CHP says a person was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear what happened leading up to the shooting.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at Union Avenue. It’s not known how long Highway 58 will be closed in the area.

We will update this story as we learn more information.