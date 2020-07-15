Porterville man indicted on charges he sold package of herbal mixtures he falsely claimed treated COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Porterville man has been indicted on charges he marketed and sold a package of herbal mixtures he falsely claimed treated COVID-19.

Huu Tieu, 58, is charged with mail fraud and introducing a misbranded drug into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. It identified Tieu as the president and chief executive officer of Golden Sunrise Pharmaceutical Inc. and Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical Inc., both headquartered in Porterville.

According to the indictment, from April 25 to July 9 Tieu made a series of false statements on the companies’ websites and Facebook pages about a package of herbal mixtures he called “Emergency D-Virus Plan of Care.” He said one of the mixtures had been approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19, but federal officials say the FDA has never approved any Golden Sunrise product for any intended use.

Tieu made that misrepresentation and others, according to the indictment, to solicit customers from both patients and health care professionals and submit reimbursement claims to insurers. He sold his products in Porterville and shipped them to other parts of California and the U.S.

On May 8, according to the release, an undercover investigator met with Tieu and told him his mother was 68 years old and sick with COVID-19. He asked Tieu if he should take his mother to a hospital.

“No,” Tieu said according to the release. “You cannot go in there.” Tieu instead recommended the mother use Golden Sunrise products.

Tieu faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the mail fraud counts, and three years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the misbranding counts, according to the release.