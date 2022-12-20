John David Sparks, center, and his two sons appeared in court to face charges of assault and false imprisonment in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business.

Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the last delay. The hearing, now set for Feb. 22, was moved because the prosecutor and one of the defense attorneys handling the case are in trial.

John David Sparks and sons Brenden and Trenton Sparks have pleaded not guilty to felony assault and false imprisonment charges filed in an incident that left Scott Sparks — no relation — with a broken nose, several broken teeth, a large cut to his head and bruises all over his body.

The events leading to the assault began 3 a.m. on April 27 when John Sparks was awakened by a security system and rushed to Sparks Custom Pools on Meany Avenue. He found Scott Sparks had entered the pool company’s fenced yard and was taking items from an unlocked vehicle.

John Sparks fired a shot as Scott Sparks ran and the would-be thief got on the ground, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage shows John Sparks pistol whip Scott Sparks then sit on his back and zip tie his hands behind his back, according to the documents. Then he kicks him in the head and upper body multiple times, documents said.

John Sparks then appears to hold a gun to Scott Sparks’ head and continues to kick him in the face and head, according to the reports.

The footage shows Brenden Sparks enter the frame holding a flashlight in one hand and a can of “bear mace” or pepper spray in the other, documents said. He sprays Scott Sparks in the face with a three-second blast, according to the reports.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Trenton Sparks arrives and kicks Scott Sparks while Brenden Sparks hits him in the face with the flashlight multiple times, according to the documents. John Sparks then hits Scott Sparks in the head with what appears to be a circular saw, investigators said in the reports.

Charges were brought against the Sparks on May 19.