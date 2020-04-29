Police: Woman used stolen credit card at convenience store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a convenience store, police said.

The woman, an image of whom was released but who has not yet been identified, used a credit card stolen April 13 from a northwest Bakersfield residence to purchase items at the Dulai Mini Mart on North Chester Avenue, according to police.

She’s described as white, in her 30s, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 155 pounds, with long bleach blonde hair and brown roots. She wore a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black flip-flops and has several tattoos on her arms, including multiple stars on her right forearm and wrist, a faded star tattoo on her right elbow, “HATE” tattooed on the inside of her left wrist and possibly “LOVE” on the outside of her left wrist.

Anyone who can identify her is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.