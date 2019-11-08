Police: Woman suspected of trying to pass forged check

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is suspected of trying to pass a forged check by using a stolen identification card at Kern Schools Federal Credit Union.

Police released a surveillance image of the woman and described her as Hispanic or Native American, 40 to 50 years old, short black hair, medium build, with tattoos on her chest and back.

She was wearing a blue and white striped tank top in the Oct. 24 incident at the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union at 4530 Ming Ave., police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Bildt at 326-3561 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.