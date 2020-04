BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman stole a wallet that was left unattended by another patron at a hair salon, police said.

The theft occurred Feb. 7 at the Great Clips store at 2200 Panama Lane, according to police.

The thief is described as white, 25 to 35 years old, brown hair and medium build.

Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.