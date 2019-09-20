Police: Woman pushing baby stroller with thousands of dollars in coins arrested for burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old woman was arrested for burglary after she was found pushing a stroller with over $6,000 in quarters, according to police.

Police said officers saw a woman, identified as Darrin Fritz, struggling to push a stroller Friday at around 11 a.m. in the 5100 block of Ojai Court. When officers went to help Fritz, officers didn’t find a baby but found the quarters instead.

Police say Fritz tried to run but was stopped. Officers’ investigation led them to a reported burglary at a nearby home in the 3900 block of Dalehurst drive.

Fritz was arrested and is accused of burglary from the Dalehurst Drive home. She was arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and other charges, police said in a release.

The coins were returned to the burglary victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.