Police: Woman found dead after crash early Thursday appeared to have died from stab wounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman found dead after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday is believed to have died from stab wounds and not injuries suffered in the collision, police said.

Police detectives began a homicide investigation related to the stabbing and the California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

At about 1:47 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 9th Street to a report of a stabbing. Before officers arrived, the victim was put into a private vehicle and was being driven to a local hospital when the vehicle she occupied collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Niles Street, police said.

The woman’s name has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Cason at 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.