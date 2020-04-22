Police: Two men burglarized storage units at Golden State Avenue facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are trying to identify two men caught on surveillance video burglarizing storage units at a facility on Golden State Avenue.

The burglary occurred April 17 at Dunbar Brothers Maxi Storage Units at 1831 Golden State Ave., police said.

One of the burglars is described as Hispanic and 30 to 40 years old. He wore a black baseball hat, gray long-sleeve T-shirt and gloves.

The other man is described as white or Hispanic, and wore a black and red checkered jacket and gray pants.

The suspect vehicle is a green Chevrolet extended cab pickup, lowered, with stock rims, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the burglars is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.