Police: Twenty-one guns stolen from business in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Twenty-one guns were stolen from a business in Tehachapi this week, police said.

The firearms were reported stolen early Monday from a gun store in the 100 block of East F Street after a passerby noticed a broken window to the business, according to police.

Tehachapi police said they’re working with federal authorities to solve the burglary and locate the stolen property. Several guns have been recovered in central California and possible suspects are being investigated.

“The investigation, while fluid, does not indicate any local ties or suggest any of the stolen firearms have remained in the Tehachapi area,” police said in a news release. “There is no indication of any immediate threat to public safety in the Tehachapi area related to this burglary.”

The release said the Tehachapi Police Department strives to be “extremely transparent” and share as much information as possible regarding public safety incidents, but there are times when information cannot immediately be shared to preserve the integrity of the investigation or to protect officers’ or the public’s safety.