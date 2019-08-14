Police ramping up DUI enforcement ahead of Labor Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across the country in cracking down on drunken drivers leading up to the Labor Day holiday.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2 and include extra officers on the road looking for impaired drivers. Police said a checkpoint will be held during this period at an undisclosed location within city limits.

Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest times of year for DUI crashes. There were 376 deadly crashes nationwide during the 2017 Labor Day holiday period, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.