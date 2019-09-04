Police: Three wanted for stealing alcohol from grocery store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are wanted on suspicion of stealing alcohol from an Albertsons grocery store.

Police said the three stole several bottles of alcohol Aug. 15 from the Albertsons at 7900 White Lane.

Each is described as a black male between 15 to 18 years old.

One is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 180 pounds and wore a white T-shirt and tan cargo shorts; another is 5 feet 8 inches, 170 pounds and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants; and the third is 5 feet 7 inches, 165 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

The three left in a white Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tim McIrvin at 326-3857 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.