BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Monday for a residential robbery, assault and leading police on a short pursuit.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7:49 p.m., deputies were sent to the 400 block of Wistaria Street after getting a report of a robbery. The deputies learned that the victim of the robbery was assaulted by two men who entered the residence and tried to rob him, armed with a handgun and shotgun.