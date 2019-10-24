Police surveilled home, placed tracker on girlfriend’s car in efforts to find Jeremy King: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Although details on how police found and arrested suspected child killer Jeremy King have not been released, a document filed in court Thursday shows they kept a close watch on his girlfriend.

Officers conducted undercover surveillance on the girlfriend’s central Bakersfield home and placed a tracking device on her compact SUV, according to the document.

Investigators believed she was helping to hide King, who, along with Jonathan Knight, was indicted by a grand jury last month in the 2017 shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton.

On Oct. 15, police received an anonymous tip that the girlfriend would be meeting with King, according to the document.

That information did not lead to King’s arrest. He was taken into custody two days later.

Following his arrest, police contacted the girlfriend and seized her gold iPhone, the document says.

King and Knight have pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and other charges in the Feb. 23, 2017, killing of Kason.

They’re scheduled to go trial April 27.

Kason and his 7-year-old brother were traveling in a vehicle driven by their mother’s boyfriend when the shooting occurred. The brother was wounded by survived.

The boyfriend, an East Side Crips gang member, is believed to have been the intended target. Knight has been listed in court documents on an unrelated case as a West Side Crips member.