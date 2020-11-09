Police surround shooting suspect in Southwest Bakersfield apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say officers have surrounded an apartment complex on Beachwood Street in a search for a shooting suspect.

Officials said officers were called for a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of Beachwood Street just before 7:30 p.m. A department spokesperson said a man allegedly opened fire at another person and ran into an apartment unit in the complex. No one was reported wounded in the shooting.

A SWAT team was called in response to the area.

