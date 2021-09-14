Police seeking information on golf club assault in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying someone who tried to hit a person with a golf club then damaged the victim’s vehicle.

A surveillance image that shows a person holding the golf club has been released. Police said the assault happened last week in the 4500 block of Hughes Lane, in south Bakersfield.

The victim was uninjured, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sgt. Mike Gerrity at 661-326-3855 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.