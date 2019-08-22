Police seeking help identifying those who vandalized, tried to burglarize restaurant in separate incidents

One of two people wanted for vandalizing Slice of Italy.

Vehicle used by those who vandalized Slice of Italy.

Person wanted for attempted burglary of Slice of Italy.

Second person wanted for trying to burglarize Slice of Italy.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who vandalized Slice of Italy restaurant on Aug. 12 and two wanted in an attempted burglary of the restaurant on Aug. 14.

The vandalism occurred at 10:53 p.m. at the restaurant in the 2500 block of F Street, according to police.

One of the vandals is described as a black male, 16 to 22 years old, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, short dark hair and was wearing a light-colored T-shirt covering his face, pants sagging and exposing boxers, light-colored socks and dark-colored shoes.

The other is described as a man between the ages of 20 to 25, 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, medium complexion, dark-colored mustache and goatee and was wearing a multi-colored hooded jacket, pants and light-colored shoes.

They left in a 1990s or 2000s silver four-door sedan, similar to a Mitsubishi Galant, with tinted rear windows, police said.

The burglary attempt occurred at 4:50 a.m., and police described one of the culprits as 5 feet 9 inches, 140 pounds, medium complexion, wearing a baseball hat, mask, T-shirt, pants, shoes and was riding a dark-colored BMX-style bicycle.

The other person was described as Hispanic, about 25 years old, 5-foot-5, 215 pounds, dark-colored beard and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants, shoes and a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.