BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly burglarized Chabad of Bakersfield earlier this week.

According to police, on Monday Aug. 28, the suspect allegedly broke a glass door and entered Chabad of Bakersfield located at 6901 Ming Ave.

Once inside, the man stole several items including electronics, ornaments, artifacts, and jewelry, officials said.

The man was only described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.