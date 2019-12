BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a woman that stole a package in west Bakersfield.

The theft occurred Dec. 10 in the 13400 block of Coco Palm Court, police said.

The woman was caught on camera and is described as white or Hispanic, in her mid-20s, medium build with dark hair in a bun.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.