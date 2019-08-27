Police seek help identifying diaper desperados

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Diapers aren’t cheap, and two men decided to avoid the expense by pilfering Pampers, looting Luvs and hijacking Huggies from a local Albertsons last month.

The men filled their arms with boxes of diapers around 9:30 p.m. July 15 then left the store at 1520 Brundage Lane without paying, police said.

Both men are described as Hispanic and 25 to 30 years old. One is 5 feet 7 inches, 165 pounds, has several tattoos on his neck, arms, hands and legs and was wearing a black T-shirt with a “Batman” logo on the front, black shorts and black Nike shoes.

The other man is described as 5-foot-9, 135 pounds, thin mustache, has a tattoo on his upper left arm and was wearing a black beanie, black T-shirt, black, gray and white camouflage shorts and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.