BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying three people involved in an incident where a security guard was hit in the head with a skateboard at a downtown parking garage.

The guard was assaulted when he asked the people to leave the garage at 1600 18th St., police said. He suffered a minor injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.