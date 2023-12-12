BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are turning to the community to identify a suspect who allegedly pried open an ATM at a bank in east Bakersfield, according to police.

Officials said the alleged theft happened on Oct. 29 and the suspect made away with $12.35 in coins from an ATM at Bank of the Sierra located at 2501 Mount Vernon Ave.

Courtesy of Bakersfield Police.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s to 40s and stands five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build and wears a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray t-shirt, and dark pants and was in possession of a shopping cart.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.