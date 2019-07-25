Police searching for suspect who led officers on chase Thursday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching in the area of Planz Park for a suspect they say led officers on a chase Thursday morning.

Deon Hodge, 26, is wanted on charges of felony evading, weapons violations, resisting arrest causing injury and gang participation, police said. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Secret Witness for information leading to his arrest.

Officers tried stopping a vehicle occupied by Hodge at about 11:21 a.m. Hodge led them on a chase, police said, and fled from the vehicle near the park.

Police are combing through the area and conducting a yard-to-yard search.

Hodge is considered armed and dangerous. He’s described as black, 5 feet 7 inches, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, blue jeans and missing a shoe.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.