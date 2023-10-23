BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a person of interest in a shooting last month that left a passenger in vehicle wounded along South Union Avenue.

BPD said on Sept. 6 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the victim was driving southbound in the 500 block of South Union Avenue when the driver of a red Kia four-door sedan pulled alongside the victim and confronted him.

Bakersfield police released images of a red Kia and a person described as a person of interest Monday. Officials did not provide a description of the person of interest.

The driver of the red Kia produced a pistol, shot the victim, and continued driving southbound, according to police. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective P. Richardi at 661-326-3858 or BPD at 661-327-7111.