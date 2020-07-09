Police searching for man suspected of brandishing gun during Kohls robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of brandishing a gun during a robbery at a department store in Northwest Bakersfield.

Officials said the robbery happened on Feb. 22 at the Kohls located at 9400 Rosedale Highway. Police said the man brandished the firearm at store employees during the crime.



Kohls robbery suspect / Photos: Bakersfield Police Department

The suspect is described as being between 35 and 40 years old, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hate, black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.