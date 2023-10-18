BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are in need of the community’s help identifying a woman who was allegedly involved in a commercial burglary at Advanced Auto Parts on Oct. 11, according to police.

Officers said the suspect forced her way into the Advanced Auto Parts store located at 2411 F Street around 6 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman between 30 to 40-years-old who stands five feet six inches tall. She was brown hair and weighs 130 pounds and has a thin build.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.