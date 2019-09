BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cameras caught a red-headed woman, red-handed and now Bakersfield police are asking for help to catch her.

Police said they are looking for a woman described to be between 20 and 30 years old suspected of shoplifting at the JC Penney located at 2501 Ming Ave. on May 27.

Shoplifting suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

She is described as having a medium build, long red hair, and a tattoo on her left thigh.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.