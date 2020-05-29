Police search for two people suspected in theft from truck in Walmart parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for two people suspected of stealing $2,500 worth of items from a truck parked in a Southwest Bakersfield Walmart parking lot in March.

Police said the theft happened on March 15, in the Wamart parking lot at 5075 Gosford Road.

According to police, a man took the items from the truck while a woman held a door open for the man and acted as a lookout. The got into their car and got away with the items.

Male suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Female suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police described the man as being between 25 and 35 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, white T-shirt, and black shorts, and has a large tattoo on his right forearm.

The woman was described as being 25 and 35 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a medium build, and shoulder-length black hair. She was wearing a black sweater, a white shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

Suspect vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The suspect vehicle is a white 2007 Honda Civic two-door coupe, with a small sticker on the rear driver side window.

The two suspects are wanted for grand theft.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.