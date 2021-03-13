Police search for two men suspected in theft from vehicle on Maywood Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for suspects shown on surveillance images stealing several items from a truck last month in Northeast Bakersfield.

Police said the theft happened on Feb. 17 at around 4:22 a.m. in the 3200 block of Maywood Drive.

The first suspect is described by police as a male with a light complexion. He was wearing a blue button down shirt, a black polo style shirt with white stripes and a black hat with a white design.

The second suspect is described as a heavy set male with a medium complexion. He has short dark hair and was wearing a black T-shirt and black face covering.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. Richardi at Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.