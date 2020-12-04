Police search for suspects in Union Avenue robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify three men suspected of using a gun during a robbery last month in Central Bakersfield.

In a release, officials said the robbery happened on Nov. 5 at around 1:45 p.m. at a business in the 300 block of Union Avenue. The department did not specify the business in the release.

The men are said to have used a firearm during the robbery.

Suspect 1 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect 2 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect 3 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male between the age of 20 and 25. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and had a white face covering.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male between the age of 20 and 25. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white face covering.

The third suspect is described as a Black man between the age of 20 and 25. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo and black shorts over sweat pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.