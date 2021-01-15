Police search for suspects in Rite Aid robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for suspects involved in a robbery at a Rite Aid pharmacy Friday evening on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Police were called to the store on Mount Vernon Avenue and Bernard Street just before 7:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, the men jumped the pharmacy counter and pointed guns at employees. The witnesses said the men got away with cash and drugs.

The investigation is ongoing. No description of the suspects was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.