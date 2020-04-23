Police search for suspected TJ Maxx thief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a man suspected of robbing items from a TJ Maxx store and threatening employees before getting away.

Police said the robbery happened on Feb. 11 at the TJ Maxx located at 3412 Ming Ave.

According to police the man entered the store, took several items and hid them in his backpack. When clerks tried to confront him, the thief threatened to hit them with a large pair of pliers and ran off.

Robbery suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The man is described as being in his late-20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black and red hat, black jacket, red shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.