Police search for suspect in Valley Plaza locksmith burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a locksmith last week at the Valley Plaza Mall.

Bakersfield police say the burglary happened on June 8 at around 11:45 p.m. at the Keyless Shop at 3001 Ming Ave.

Police released an image Thursday of a man suspected in the burglary. He is described as being 20 to 30 years old, with a slim build, short black hair, a black goatee and mustache and has a small tattoo below his left eye. He was wearing a gray short-sleeve T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.