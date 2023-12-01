BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help top identify the suspect of an armed robbery of a southwest Bakersfield Circle K last month.
The Bakersfield Police Department said a man entered the Circle K at the corner of Stine and Harris roads on Nov. 13 at around 2 a.m. with a gun, pointed it at a cashier and demanded money. The suspect ran out of the store with an unspecified amount of money.
Investigators released images of the suspect inside the store Friday.
The robbery suspect was described as a man in his 40s with a medium build and was wearing a black Philadelphia Eagles hoodie, a black mask with “field” in white lettering, dark blue jeans, black gloves and black, red and white-colored shoes.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-7111.