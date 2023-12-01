BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help top identify the suspect of an armed robbery of a southwest Bakersfield Circle K last month.

The Bakersfield Police Department said a man entered the Circle K at the corner of Stine and Harris roads on Nov. 13 at around 2 a.m. with a gun, pointed it at a cashier and demanded money. The suspect ran out of the store with an unspecified amount of money.

Investigators released images of the suspect inside the store Friday.

Circle K robbery suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department Circle K robbery suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The robbery suspect was described as a man in his 40s with a medium build and was wearing a black Philadelphia Eagles hoodie, a black mask with “field” in white lettering, dark blue jeans, black gloves and black, red and white-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-7111.