Police search for suspect in Kaibab Avenue home burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a man suspected in a burglary at a home in Northeast Bakersfield last week.

Burglary suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The department said the burglary happened at a home in the 3200 block of Kaibab Avenue on June 6 at around 10:30 a.m.

Bakersfield police released an image of the suspect, described as a Hispanic male, between age 30 and 40. He has a black mustache and was wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a white T-shirt and a black bandana around his neck.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.