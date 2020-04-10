Police search for suspect in East Bakersfield shooting that wounded man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting Thursday night that wounded a man in East Bakersfield.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter call at around 9:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of King Street. Officials said they also received a call from a relative of the victim about the shooting there.

The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound that was described as non-life threatening, and police are currently searching for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.