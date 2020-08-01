Police search for South Bakersfield shooting suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers are looking for a suspect following a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in South Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the area of Hodges Avenue and Marshall Street at around 7:23 p.m. for a shots fired call where they found a person with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim’s wound was described minor and is expected to survive.

A suspect was described as Black man between 18 and 20 years old wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.