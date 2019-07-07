Police search for suspect in River Walk sex assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they are searching for a man suspected in a sexual assault alleged to have happened Friday in Southwest Bakersfield.

Police said the victim was walking on a bike path at The Park at River Walk on July 5 at around 10 p.m., and was approached by a man described to be between 35- and 40 years old and was sexually assaulted. The man got away on foot, according to police.

Composite drawing / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police did not describe the nature of the assault.

Police described the man as a transient in appearance.

The suspect was further described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build, with short curly, reddish-brown hair. He had tattoos on his left arm and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.