Police search for suspect in River Walk sex assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they are searching for a man suspected in a sexual assault alleged to have happened Friday in Southwest Bakersfield.
Police said the victim was walking on a bike path at The Park at River Walk on July 5 at around 10 p.m., and was approached by a man described to be between 35- and 40 years old and was sexually assaulted. The man got away on foot, according to police.
Police did not describe the nature of the assault.
Police described the man as a transient in appearance.
The suspect was further described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build, with short curly, reddish-brown hair. He had tattoos on his left arm and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.