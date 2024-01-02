BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is at large after allegedly barricading himself in a residence and brandishing a firearm at two victims inside the residence.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call of a man brandishing a firearm at two victims inside a residence in the 2500 block of Tricia Court around 8 p.m.

The two victims inside the home managed to flee the residence as BPD arrived at the scene. The victims did not sustain any injuries, according to officials.

After a series of callouts, Gerbert Morales Rivas, 34, refused to leave the home, prompting officials to obtain a Ramey warrant for false imprisonment and brandishing. A firearm was later found by BPD investigators at the scene.

Investigators at the scene were alerted to an infant not breathing, just down the street in the 4200 block of Teal Street. Officers rendered medical aid while an ambulance arrived and transported the child to an area hospital. The child’s condition was not immediately known.

Officers determined the call for the infant not breathing was not related to the initial call on Tricia Court.

Anyone with information on Rivas’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

17 News has contacted the Bakersfield Police Department for more information on this incident.