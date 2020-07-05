Police search for man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s brother with a crossbow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they are looking for a man accused to have shot his ex-girlfriend’s brother with a crossbow Saturday night during an argument.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Oleander Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance. A spokesperson said a woman called dispatchers and said her ex-boyfriend shot her brother with the crossbow.

Police said the victim then began to walk to a hospital, but was eventually found by emergency responders on California Avenue near G Street. The man suffered minor to moderate injuries to his torso from the crossbow, according to police.

Police said the suspect fled from the scene. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.