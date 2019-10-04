Police search for man suspected of robbery at a Downtown Bakersfield ATM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for man suspected of robbing a person at an ATM in Downtown Bakersfield.

Police said the robbery happedn on Aug. 18 at around 12:30 p.m. outside the Strata Credit Union at 1717 Truxtun Ave.

Police said the suspect brandished a knife at the victim and demanded money.

Suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The suspect is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a thin build, short facial hair and was “dirty in appearance.” He was wearing a gray baseball hat, white tank top and dark shorts and was riding a red bicycle with high-rise handle bars and grocery bags on the sides.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.