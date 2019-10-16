Police search for man suspected of lewd acts in front of teen girl in her home, burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a man alleged to have entered a Southwest Bakersfield home and performed lewd acts in front of a teenage girl in her bedroom.

Police said it happened happened on Oct. 12 at around 1:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Belle Terrace.

Police said a man described as Hispanic in his 30s entered the home through an unlocked front door. According to police, the girl was sleeping in her bed when she was awakened by the intruder standing next to her and performing the lewd acts.

The man fled from the home.

The man is described to be in his 30s, with a dark complexion, 6 feet tall, a slim build, short black hair, unshaven. He was seen wearing an orange long sleeved shirt and black shorts.

In a release, the department said the man is wanted for burglary and annoying/molesting a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.