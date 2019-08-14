Police search for man suspected in northeast Bakersfield vandalism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a man suspected of vandalizing a car wash in northeast Bakersfield.

Police released an image Wednesday of a man allegedly vandalizing the Spray Rite Carwash at 3701 Mount Vernon Ave. on June 29 just before 2 a.m.

Suspect photo / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police described the man as being between 35 and 45 years old, standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

He has short brown hair, a tattoo on the left forearm and was wearing a black baseball hat with a “CALI” logo, green camouflage shorts, white socks and black sandals.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call Det. Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

___

___

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: 17 News

Instagram: @KGETnews

Twitter: @KGETnews