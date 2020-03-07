Police search for man suspected in multiple armed robberies at auto part stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to identify and locate a man believed to have committed multiple armed robberies at auto part stores over the last week.

Police released images of a suspect and a getaway car believed to be involved in the robberies and used a semi-automatic handgun.

The department said the man was involved in robberies at the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 3650 Ming Ave. on Feb. 28 at 6:41 p.m., an AutoZone at 900 Bear Mountain Boulevard in Arvin on March 1, an O’Reilly Auto Parts at 1950 Highway 46 on March 5 and the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 2627 Haley St. on March 6 just before noon.

The man is described as a standing 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with short afro-style hair, a light complexion. Investigators say he has a tattoo of a “W” that looks like a Washington Nationals logo on the right side of his neck.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black hat, black belt and light-colored jeans.

Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The vehicle pictured is a gold mid-2000s four-door Buick Lacrosse.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or on the robberies is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.