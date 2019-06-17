Police search for Kern Schools Federal Credit Union burglar

A man is wanted after burglarizing the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union on Chester Avenue earlier this month.

On June 5 just after midnight the man burglarized the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union at 2424 Chester Avenue. The burglar managed to get away with an unknown amount of coins.

The burglar was described as a Hispanic man about 5 feet 8 inches tall, black hair, and having a thin build. He was wearing a blue t-shit, black shorts and gray shoes at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Officer Ryan 661-326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.