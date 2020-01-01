Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man killed as 54-year-old Kirk Conlin Parish.

—-

Bakersfield Police are searching for a driver who killed a pedestrian and drove off.

According to BPD, this happened at about 1:15 early Tuesday morning at Parker Avenue and Oriole Street.

On arrival, they found a man who had been struck by a car. He was transported to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries.

Officers are searching for a possible two tone paint, black and grey Dodge Challenger or Charger.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.