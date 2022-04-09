BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for people who fled after a car-to-car shooting Saturday afternoon at South H Street and Planz Road.

The department said officers were called to the intersection at South H Street and Planz Road at around 1:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Investigators said someone in a gray Chevrolet Cobalt was chasing and firing at a black Infiniti sedan. The Infiniti then crashed into two parked cars and fled the scene. Officials said the Infiniti has damage to its front left and right quarter panels from the crash.

No one was struck by gunfire and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.