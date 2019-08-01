Police search for Downtown Bakersfield bank robbery suspect

Police said a man walked into the Wells Fargo, and passed a note demanding money.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a man suspected in a bank robbery in Downtown Bakersfield.

Officers were called to the Wells Fargo at 1300 22nd Street at around 4:40 p.m.

Police say a man walked in passed a note to a teller demanding money. The man left with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured, police said.

Police described the bank robber as a white male, between 65 and 70 years old. Police said the man had a bandage on the right side of his face and was wearing a dark blue hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.