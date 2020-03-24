Police search for carjacking, kidnapping suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police released a composite image of a man suspected of carjacking and kidnapping in Southwest Bakersfield after forcing the victim to go along with him in the stolen vehicle.

Officials said the carjacking happened Monday at around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Ming Avenue.

According to police, the suspect entered the driver’s seat and forced the victim to stay inside the vehicle as he drove to the area of Romero and Stine roads, threatening the victim along the way, before escaping on foot.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, 20 years old, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds. He has a short black beard, and was wearing a blue baseball cap, blue shirt, dark baggy pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.