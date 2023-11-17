BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary on Baker Street, according to Bakersfield police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the burglary happened Nov. 9 at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Baker Street, just south of Flower Street. The suspect allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle after breaking a window, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a male between 18 and 20 years old, with a slim build with medium black hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, dark gloves and red “Angels” hat, backpack and plastic bag.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.